Riverside meadows earn award for seventh year

HENLEY’S Mill and Marsh Meadows have received a national award for the seventh year in a row.

The Green Flag Award recognises well managed parks and green spaces and is given by Keep Britain Tidy.

Under normal circumstances, the judges can choose to make a pre-arranged or surprise inspection.

This year, the awards were all unannounced due to the restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kellie Hinton, who chairs town council’s recreation and amenities committee, said: “It means a huge amount and covid makes it mean a little bit more for me.”

She called the council’s parks department its best asset,

“Most of our parks team were furloughed at some point, which made managing the parks increasingly difficult with less staff as hedges continued to grow,” said Councillor Hinton.

“On top of that, we saw more people than ever at home choosing to come to their local parks for an hour a day, which meant the increase in footfall was huge.

“Covid presented a whole host of new problems and issues and the parks team had to manage them quickly to make sure it was safe and enjoyable for everybody.

“We’ve also seen a change in the way people litter. The takeaway culture is stronger than ever before and we are seeing a lot more litter.

“The parks team have done an amazing job and deserve a massive pat on the back.”

The council has been given a flag, which will be displayed near Leichlingen Pavilion in Mill Meadows.