Monday, 26 October 2020
A LITTER-PICK will be held in Charvil tomorrow (Saturday).
Volunteers are asked to gather in the lay-by on Milestone Avenue, opposite the Texaco petrol station, at 10.30am. Bags and litter- pickers will be provided.
