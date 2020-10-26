Environment campaigners promote solar panels offer

MEMBERS of Henley’s climate emergency working group have been encouraging people to lead a greener lifestyle.

They were in the town centre on Saturday promoting their initiatives, which include installing solar panels, planting more trees and having more charging points for electric vehicles.

The group was formed last summer before the town council declared a climate emergency.

The volunteers spoke to passers-by about the council’s partnership with IDDEA, a company which is offering 14 solar panels for £4,000 with £50 from each installation going towards a future community project. Twelve households have already taken up the offer.

Andy Tunstall, director of the Green Group, which markets the project, said: “We’ve got another 20 people who’ve had a quotation and are deciding whether or not to go ahead. With covid, a lot of people are a bit uncertain about their finances and their view might have changed since the surveys were done in February. We think we will get about 20 to 30 people by the end of the year.”