Memorial tree planters

TWO trees in planters will be placed in Hart Street, Henley, in memory of a former mayor.

One will be placed outside the Harris & Hoole coffee shop and the other outside hair salon Marc Antoni on the opposite side of the street. The 20-year-old ginkgo biloba trees have been funded by the Anthony Lane Foundation, including the cost of maintenance for two years. A plaque will be placed on one of the planters.

Mr Lane, a cobbler, lived in Henley for most of his life and was mayor four times He died in 2016, aged 87.