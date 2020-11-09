Reserve help

Football club wins award for work in the community
GORING United Football Club has been honoured for ... [more]
Monday, 09 November 2020
MORE volunteers are wanted to help out at Mumbery Nature Reserve in Wargrave.
The group meets at the reserve off Mumbery Hill monthly with the aim of enhancing the biodiversity of the land.
It is also used regularly for outdoor learning by the local primary school.
For more information, email mudsplatz@gmail.com
09 November 2020
