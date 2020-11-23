New elm tree

A TREE that is resistant to disease will be planted in Charvil as part of a national scheme.

Warden Sarah Swatridge, who lives in the village, entered the Tree Council’s competition to win one of 30 commemorative new horizon elms.

The tree will be planted at East Park Farm playing fields in January.

Dutch elms in Britain were decimated by disease in the Seventies. The new horizon species has been proved to withstand floods, cold weather and pollution.