Monday, 14 December 2020

Countryside views and stop for coffee

THE Henley and Goring Ramblers are running socially distanced group walks in line with coronavirus restrictions.

There is no limit on the number of walkers but participants must still
pre-book. The walks are free to join.

Forthcoming walks are as follows: tomorrow (Saturday), 2pm (3.5 miles), meeting at Henley town hall. Walk up the Oxfordshire Way to The Mount for views over to Berkshire, then down to Lower Assendon and back along the Fair Mile.

Tuesday, 10am (7.5 miles), meeting at the Old Kiln, Nettlebed. Circular walk via Windmill Hill, Lower Highmoor, Bix and Catslip. Please bring a snack.

Wednesday, 10.30am (three miles), meeting at Maidensgrove Common, park beside it. Walk once around the common followed by a coffee stop at the Five Horseshoes Pub.

Next Friday, 10.30am (five miles), meeting at the Hambleden public car park. A short walk beginning from the entrance to the cark park. There will be one steep hill, fields and woods.

For more information, including how to book a place, visit the group page at ramblers.org.uk

