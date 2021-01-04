Homes hit by outage

MORE than 2,250 homes in the Henley area were affected by a power cut on Boxing Day evening.

The outage, which began at 7.37pm, was caused by a underground cable fault and affected homes in the town as well as Harpsden, Shiplake, Lower Shiplake and Rotherfield Greys.

Power was restored to all but about 500 buildings within a few minutes and the rest by 10.45pm.

Scottish and Southern Electricity said it wanted to apologise to customers.