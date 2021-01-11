Monday, 11 January 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Orchard plea

RESIDENTS who would like to be part of a community orchard in Charvil are being asked to contact the parish council.

Parish clerk Miranda Parker is proposing to use an area around the playground, near the village hall in The Hawthorns, which could accommodate up to 30 trees.

She has taken advice from the Earley Environmental Group.

If you would like to help, email clerk@charvil.com

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33