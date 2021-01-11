Orchard plea

Gas-fired power station could be built on disused farmland
A MINIATURE gas-fired power station could be ... [more]
Monday, 11 January 2021
RESIDENTS who would like to be part of a community orchard in Charvil are being asked to contact the parish council.
Parish clerk Miranda Parker is proposing to use an area around the playground, near the village hall in The Hawthorns, which could accommodate up to 30 trees.
She has taken advice from the Earley Environmental Group.
If you would like to help, email clerk@charvil.com
11 January 2021
