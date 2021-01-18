Still polluted

NOT all “historical records” are of equal value, ... [more]
Monday, 18 January 2021
AIR pollution in the centre of Henley remains high.
Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak told a meeting of Henley Town Council that levels of larger atmospheric particulate matter, known as PM10, stood at about 15 micrograms per cubic metre last month.
The maximum safe level is 10μg/m3 according to the World Health Organisation.
18 January 2021
