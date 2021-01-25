Monday, 25 January 2021

420 trees for planting

A TOTAL of 420 trees are to be planted on the land behind Kidmore End Memorial Hall in Reades Lane. 

Sonning Common Parish Council had been awarded a £1,800 grant by the Forestry Commission after applying to the Government’s Urban Tree Challenge Fund, which was set up in 2018 to support the planting and establishment of small trees in urban areas in England.

The species of saplings will be hazel, blackthorn, crab apple, dog rose and rowan, which will create wild hedgerows around the site.

The trees are due to be planted by March.

The 4.1-hectare field is being turned into a recreation area for sport, physical activity and community events.

The land was given to the council by developer Linden Homes and owners the Pelly family for a nominal fee of £1 in return for supporting an application for 50 new homes in an adjacent field.

