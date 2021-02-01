Riverside homes at risk of flooding

PROPERTIES in the Henley area are at risk of flooding after prolonged heavy rain caused sections of the River Thames to swell.

The Environment Agency has issued flood warnings for the town, Remenham, Shiplake, Lower Shiplake, Wargrave and Medmenham.

It also says that some roads and farmland are expected to be under water, especially in the Lower Shiplake and Medmenham areas.

In Henley, large sections of the towpath running along Mill Meadows are unpassable.

A spokesman for the environment agency said: “Today (Monday) is expected to be clear and further rainfall is forecast across next week.

“We expect river levels to remain high for the next few days. We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff are in the area checking defences and clearing weed/trash screens.

“Please remain safe and aware of your local surroundings and avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses. Activate any property flood protection products you may have, such as flood barriers and air brick covers.”