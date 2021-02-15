Monday, 15 February 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Litter contest

SONNING Common Primary School is taking part in an competition to win £700 worth of litter-picking equipment. 

The competition, which is run by Eco-Schools, encourages pupils to recycle, not litter. 

The Grove Road school is encouraging pupils to upcycle a plastic bottle and draw a poster about not dropping litter.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33