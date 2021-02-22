Taxi rules shake-up

RESIDENTS are being asked to respond to a survey on proposed changes to taxi licensing rules in South Oxfordshire.

The district council, which is responsible for licensing private hire and hackney carriage vehicles, is considering some new ideas designed to improve safety for passengers as well as introduce measures to benefit the environment.

Councillor David Rouane, cabinet member for environment, said: “Even relatively small measures, such as ensuring the suitability of licensed vehicles to help reduce emissions, can make a noticeable difference and help improve air quality around the ranks.

“Whether you are a taxi user, driver or operator, it is important we hear from you.”

To have your say, visit southoxon.gov.uk/taxipolicy

