Monday, 22 February 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Taxi rules shake-up

Taxi rules shake-up

RESIDENTS are being asked to respond to a survey on proposed changes to taxi licensing rules in South Oxfordshire.

The district council, which is responsible for licensing private hire and hackney carriage vehicles, is considering some new ideas designed to improve safety for passengers as well as introduce measures to benefit the environment.

Councillor David Rouane, cabinet member for environment, said: “Even relatively small measures, such as ensuring the suitability of licensed vehicles to help reduce emissions, can make a noticeable difference and help improve air quality around the ranks.

“Whether you are a taxi user, driver or operator, it is important we hear from you.”

To have your say, visit southoxon.gov.uk/taxipolicy
consultation

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33