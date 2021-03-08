Monday, 08 March 2021

No spring tidy

THIS year’s spring clean in Sonning Common has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event was due to take place later this month.

In the meantime, organisers  will continue to pick up rubbish along Peppard Road between Sonning Common and Emmer Green.

