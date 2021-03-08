No spring tidy

Bloom volunteers agree baskets deal with council
FLORAL hanging baskets will go up around Goring ... [more]
Monday, 08 March 2021
THIS year’s spring clean in Sonning Common has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The event was due to take place later this month.
In the meantime, organisers will continue to pick up rubbish along Peppard Road between Sonning Common and Emmer Green.
08 March 2021
