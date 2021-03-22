All smiles

ACTIVE Leaders in Sonning Common has put together three challenges called Share A Smile for Red Nose Day today (Friday).

The challenges are to encourage people to smile and raise money for Comic Relief.

They are to paint a “kindness rock” and hide it on a walk for someone else to find, to make a happy face with materials found outside on the walks, such as stones, flowers and sticks, and to find smiley faces in nature and take a photo of them.

To take part, send you photos to amanda@active

leaders.co.uk