All smiles

Monday, 22 March 2021
ACTIVE Leaders in Sonning Common has put together three challenges called Share A Smile for Red Nose Day today (Friday).
The challenges are to encourage people to smile and raise money for Comic Relief.
They are to paint a “kindness rock” and hide it on a walk for someone else to find, to make a happy face with materials found outside on the walks, such as stones, flowers and sticks, and to find smiley faces in nature and take a photo of them.
To take part, send you photos to amanda@active
leaders.co.uk
22 March 2021
