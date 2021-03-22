Monday, 22 March 2021

Caring for streams

PEOPLE in Benson are to be taught how to take care of chalk streams.

Benson Nature Group has set up a project with the support of Benson and Ewelme parish councils.

This is designed to provide people with useful information about the streams.

Edel McGurk, a member of the group, said: “Chalk streams are special habitats because of their populations of invertebrates and birds.

“Ewelme Brook is actually the shortest in the Chilterns and it’s one of the most important wildlife assets.

“Over time, a lot of the chalk streams in the area have become worse. Our group is all about nature recovery and making sure that people understand the environment and the wildlife around them.

“We wanted to do something to look after the brook, particularly something to teach people how to take care of it, improve the water quality and the population in the water. Everyone in the community has to play a part.”

The group will run a series of activities involving children and people who live near the brook. 

Mrs McGurk said: “We are really excited about the project. It will be a great way to bring people together and do something practical to improve the river.” 

