Villagers clean pond

THE pond in Tokers Green has been cleaned by residents.

The pond, which is at the junction of Tokers Green Lane and Dysonwood Lane, was built in 2000 to mark the millennium.

It was recently drained and cleaned out properly for the first time in more than 20 years by Hydro Cleansing, a liquid waste removal company, at a cost of £3,500.

This week 12 residents removed silt from the pond, trimmed branches from a small number of trees and bushes, planted wildflower seeds, cleared the path and chose a spot for a bench.

Ian Beale, who has lived in the village for more than 20 years, said: “Amazingly, there was already quite a lot of silt even after such a short time since it was cleared out.

“We trimmed branches that were either overhanging the pond or were secondary trunks and laid the trimmed branches along the edge of the area to protect the perimeter.

“The whole site looks a lot brighter after our previous tree trimming. People who were walking or cycling by were stopping and were very complimentary.

“We planted a lot of wildflower seeds in the north-west corner and other flowers in selected places and worked on the path.”

The next clean is due on April 18 at 10am.