Tree bonanza

Monday, 29 March 2021
MORE than 250,000 trees are to be planted across Wokingham borough over the next five years, thanks to the Woodland Trust.
The borough council has received £390,000 from the trust’s new emergency tree fund, which aims to help tackle climate change.
The council declared a climate emergency in July 2019 and aims to be carbon neutral by 2030.
29 March 2021
