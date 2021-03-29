Monday, 29 March 2021

Tree bonanza

MORE than 250,000 trees are to be planted across Wokingham borough over the next five years, thanks to the Woodland Trust.

The borough council has received £390,000 from the trust’s new emergency tree fund, which aims to help tackle climate change.

The council declared a climate emergency in July 2019 and aims to be carbon neutral by 2030.

