Drive for more EV chargers

EFFORTS to have more electric vehicle charging points in Henley could be boosted by a national scheme.

The town council’s climate emergency working group has applied for funding to Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks’ green recovery plan, which aims to identify areas that would benefit from low-carbon projects.

The group hopes to introduce between 1,600 and 2,500 charging points and to have a quarter of those in place within four years.

There is up to £300 million available across Britain but the size of grants will only be decided once applications have been assessed. A shortlist of applicants is expected to be announced next month.

Tony Hoskins, who chairs the working group, said: “It is a fairly fundamental need. If we get it, then great. If we don’t there will be another shout in two years’ time but it would be very helpful to get it this time.

“Our application talks about the fact that there are about 1,600 homes in Henley without off-street parking, so when we do get electric vehicles, those homes are going to need some facilities.

“We asked Oxfordshire County Council if they were applying on behalf of Henley and they said they weren’t, so we’re taking an approach that is purely for the needs of Henley’s residents and businesses.”

The town council declared a climate emergency in early 2020 and aims to be carbon neutral by 2030 from when the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles will be banned.