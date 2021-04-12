Monday, 12 April 2021

Reflowering

A COMPETITION for the tallest sunflower that was held in Kidmore End and Tokers Green for the first time last year will take place again this summer. 

Sue Remenyi, of Tokers Green Lane, Kidmore End, is again organising the contest, which she thought of during the first coronavirus lockdown.

