Hundreds of new trees planted

HUNDREDS of trees are being planted in the Henley area to help tackle climate change.

A meeting of the town council’s climate emergency working group heard that more than 300 trees had been given to residents to plant at home over the last two years.

The group has also been making progress on larger projects that require the permission of landowners.

Patrick Fleming, who is a member of the group and environmental campaign group Greener Henley, wants to achieve a rate of 1,000 trees per year in Henley and 50,000 across the South Chilterns.

By using land registry details, the group has now been able to identify suitable sites and make enquires.

Mr Fleming said: “What’s interesting is we are developing leads to people who have got more land and there are a few people we’ve got lined up.

“There are other landowners in the area and the surrounding villages, so what started off as a Facebook post has grown from the bottom up and involved the whole community.

“It is all very tentative at the moment. You can’t just barge in and say you want to plant lots of trees. The landowners have got to want to do it.

“If it went the way we want it do, it could be thousands but at the moment we are looking more at hundreds.”

He said it was important to make sure the right trees were introduced.

“There has been a lot of adverse publicity about people planting trees on moorland and marshes and that is a bit of a disaster, not only from an ecological point of view, but also from a public relations point of view,” said Mr Fleming,

“Destroying one habitat in order to put in another is not what we’re about. It’s surprising how much of it happens, so we at Greener Henley are keen to produce a chart of what trees to plant where.

“It is one thing to do it in your garden, but once you go out into parkland or on the margins of the river, you have to be careful you’re not disturbing the environment.”

Planting trees is one of the group’s primary methods of making Henley carbon neutral by 2030.

The town council declared a climate emergency at the beginning of last year and Mr Fleming estimates the targets for tree planting will sequester five per cent of the town’s carbon footprint.

The group still has about 130 trees available. Anyone who is interested should email greenerhenley@gmail.com