Couple who forgot entry win front garden competition

A RETIRED couple have won this year’s front garden competition in Sonning Common after being

nominated by their neighbour.

Bill and Angie Cordell were surprised to hear they had won as they had forgotten their front garden in Bay Tree Rise had been entered.

The couple, who have lived in the village for about three years, have planted a variety of perfumed plants, spring bulbs, tulips and shrubs outside their home.

Mrs Cordell, 73, describes it as her “jewel garden” due to the bright orange, purple and pink colours.

She said: “Bill and I like colourful spring bulbs and I especially like to mix strong colours — orange and purple being my favourite. We both like perfumed plants, hence the lavender, which we like to brush every time we enter and leave the house.

“We hope our efforts give pleasure to passers-by. We all need something to brighten our day.”

The pair, who used to renovate houses together, said it was “amazing” to hear they had won.

Mr Cordell, 80, said: “It was so kind of our neighbour to nominate us — we didn’t even think it was that good. We work on it all year round, there was nothing here before, it was pretty rough actually.”

Mrs Cordell, who used to be a cooking teacher, said the pair also grow vegetables in the back garden.

She said: “I like the garden to be pretty and productive so Bill takes the lead with growing vegetables and I like to take the lead with the pretty stuff.”

Mr Cordell, who used to be a builder, added: “I do the hard work!”

Their garden was judged as part of the village’s annual spring competition, which is organised by the Chiltern Edge Horticultural Society.

Five judges assessed the garden against four different categories: first impressions; choice and variety; colour and layout and general condition, which are marked out of 10.

Maureen Stevens, of Inglewood Close, stepped back from judging this year due to the coronavirus pandemic but still took the lead on adding up the points. She said: “Bill and Angie’s garden was outstanding. They were points ahead of the others.”

Second place went to Joyce Brewer, of Woodlands Road.

Mrs Stevens said: “Her garden is always very well put together. This year there were lots of spring bulbs and daffodils.”

Third place went to Alan and Janice Davis, of Sedgefield Close.

Mrs Stevens said: “It is an amazing little garden. It’s a real spring time garden with lots and lots of spring flowers.”

The society’s annual summer show is due to take place in September depending on coronavirus restrictions.

No dates have been set for the summer show due to the pandemic.