NOW that we have some relaxation from the lockdown restrictions, Walkers are Welcome in Henley has set out its plans for 2021 and beyond.

Like so many others, our plans for 2020 were severely curtailed by covid-19 but it was good to see that during the lockdowns many more people took to walking and this is something we would like to see continue.

Whether you want to walk by yourself or with an organised group, Henley is an ideal place. We have lots of local footpaths, which are kept in good condition by the South Chilterns Path Maintenance Volunteers, part of the Chiltern Society, stretching into the Chiltern countryside and along the Thames Path.

If you are looking for guided walks then contact one of the following:

Pipsticks —

pipstickswalks.co.uk

Foot in The Chilterns (Nordic walking) —

footinthechilterns.co.uk

Henley & Goring Ramblers — ramblers-oxon.org.uk/henley-goring

If you are looking for suggestions on where to go, then visit the Henley tourist office at the town hall (currently still closed) or visit

http://walkhenley.co.uk/

Henley is on or near the following long distance paths: the Thames Path, Chiltern Way Berkshire Loop, Oxfordshire Way, the Shakespeare Way and the Chiltern Way Extension.

We had proposed to join the Henley litter-picks last year and this year but these had to be cancelled.

We are now planning to organise regular litter-picking walks mainly on footpaths/bridleways in the countryside to complement the work being done by the Henley Wombles in the town itself.

We are liaising with Oxfordshire County Council on improving the information shown on way-mark signs for footpaths and with Henley Town Council on the installation of notice boards round the town giving information about local walks.

We are also negotiating with various authorities to erect a plaque/sign to identify the beginning/end of the Oxfordshire Way which runs between Henley and Bourton-on-the-Water.

From May 27 to June 2 we are holding A Walking

Festival. Walks are open to all but advance booking is required and some involve payment.

There is a good variety of walks, including a geocache walk, family walk, evening pub walk, Henley town places of interest walk and a 12-mile walk for the energetic. Details can be found on our website.

We also propose to get involved with other projects, including Slow Ways, National Tree Week and the Countryfile Children in Need walks.

In order to help us implement these and other activities, we are seeking more members to join our committee.

Also, if you are interested in litter-picking on footpaths or any other aspects of our activities, please email the chairman Peter C Stone at petercstone99@aol.com

We believe that giving Henley more publicity as a walking town can bring more people into the town and hence provide more business for local companies, especially accommodation and food providers.

If this appeals to your business and you would like to join us, please get in touch.

Peter C Stone

chairman