THE Kidmore End footpath 10 starts just south of the New Inn pub, heading towards Sonning Common across Vines Farm.

For some years the residents and walkers wanting to use the path have had to negotiate a series of stiles.

But after discussions between the farm owners and Alan Futter, the Chiltern Society’s area secretary, the Chiltern Society’s South Chilterns Path Maintenance volunteers spent two days in April replacing the remaining two stiles with two wooden kissing gates.

The volunteers undertook this work without charge and the gates and materials were provided through sponsorship — one gate was funded by Sonning Common Health Walks and the other by the volunteers in memory of one of their former colleagues, Charles Crawcour, who died recently.

One team worked on Charles’s gate and the other on the Kidmore End gate.

The teams reported great enthusiasm for the new improved access from numerous walkers and residents, then moved on to enjoy the welcome outdoor restaurant and bar at the New Inn.

The South Chilterns

Path Maintenance Volunteers work with the support of Oxfordshire County Council across the Oxfordshire Chilterns to improve access through gate installations, path clearance and waymarking.

For more information on their activities, volunteering or the Chiltern Society’s donate-a-gate scheme, please call 01494 771250 or visit www.chilternsociety.org.uk

Steve Feigen