Nature providing some childish fun

I HAVE been thinking about the wild plants that generations of children have enjoyed as outdoor amusement. Things like dandelion clocks — isn’t it lovely watching a young child learn to count by blowing them?

Children in this area call cleavers “sticky weed” but we used to call it “You’re getting married!”, which is what we shouted when we threw it at a friend so that it clung on to their jumper.

Then there was the ribwort plantain, which you could turn into a catapult and see who could make theirs go the furthest.

And everyone must remember sitting on a lawn on a lazy summer day stringing daisy chains. All harmless fun but very memorable.

Hats off to Henley Town Council for agreeing to leave unmown some of the verges it maintains for this year’s No Mow May.

All over the country, councils are joining in the initiative to forego their grass cutting for a month to give our native wild flowers a chance to grow, thereby providing essential food for pollinators such as bees, butterflies and hoverflies.

Some residents are also keeping their lawnmowers locked in their sheds too.

Hopefully, this May we will be hearing the buzz of happy insects and not so much roaring of mowers — won’t that be nice?

Leaving areas of your garden to grow naturally is also good for other wildlife.

Members of the Henley Hedgehog Group are excited to find hedgehogs nesting in the Fair Mile/Northfield End area of town as well as other known sites.

They suggest that householders and landowners can do a lot to help the survival of these creatures just by leaving a strip of natural growth around the edges of your ground. Having a little gap or hole at the bottom of your fence creates a good “hedgehog highway” between gardens.

Hedgehogs can swim, but if you have a pond with steep sides they can’t climb out and will drown, so a shallower end to your pond would help or put some kind of ramp in so that they can get out easily.

People used to leave a saucer of milk out for visiting hedgehogs but we know now that milk kills them — water is best if you want to leave anything.

Hedgehogs and toads are great slug eaters and a great asset to the gardener but if they eat slugs that have ingested slug pellets that will kill them too.

If you would like to know more about hedgehogs and how you can help them, just contact Greener Henley and we will put you in touch with the Henley Hedgehog Group.

We can also give you natural suggestions for deterring molluscs from your prized plants.

May is such a lovely month to be outside in the fresh air. Our trees group is looking for some volunteers this month to make up working parties to maintain the trees it has planted.

So far this year, 700 trees and shrubs have been planted, mostly at Marsh Meadows, the Chalk Bank and Forty Acre Field.

If you have a few hours to spare and would like to help our effort to maintain these trees for future generations, please contact Greener Henley at the email address below.

If you would prefer a more sedentary role, the trees group is also looking for help with researching suitable places to plant more trees, which can be done from the comfort of your own home.

Talking of fresh air, May 17 to 21 is Walk to School Week, when children all over the country are encouraged to walk to and from their schools.

I was fortunate that I could walk to and from school without any adult supervision. This was a chance to meet and socialise with your classmates and stop, watch nature and sometimes lark about on the way home.

Even walking home with a parent is a good transition time from school life to home life — time to chat and notice things that you may not see from the back of a car.

So if you’ve got youngsters and don’t need to rush home, it’s worth doing. You could provide them with a magnifying glass so they can inspect any insects or little holes they come across.

If that sounds a bit slow for you, or perhaps your children are not that interested in shield bugs or watching ant trails, you could ask them to spot any of the 14 or so dragons that live in Henley. Now there’s a challenge.

If you would like to get in touch with Greener Henley to volunteer or find out about any of the things we are doing, please email greenerhenley@gmail.com

Diana Barnett