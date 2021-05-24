Litter-pick back after lockdown

ABOUT 20 people took part in the latest litter-pick organised by Charvil Matters.

The volunteers met in Milestone Avenue and spread out into small groups across the village.

They filled 13 bin bags and found lots of food wrappers, cans and PPE as well as car parts, including a tyre and bumper.

Sam Akhtar, who founded the group two years ago and organises the litter-picks, tackled the A4, Milestone Crescent and Park Lane with his partner Tamsin Morgan.

He said: “It was the biggest turnout we’ve had so far. We handed out all the rubbish bags but we didn’t have enough pickers, so I gave someone mine and I had to use my hands.

“We covered the majority of Charvil and the feedback from everyone was great. It is something where you get instant gratification.”

The rubbish was taken to the recycling centre in Reading the same day.

Mr Akhtar, who lives in Pound Lane, was recently elected as Charvil’s representative on Wokingham Borough Council for the Conservatives.

He said: “It feels very surreal because I never thought about politics growing up.

“Having got involved through Charvil Matters, I was asked if I would be interested in running and the response from the public and the amount of people who voted was amazing. Charvil had the second-highest turnout in Wokingham borough.

“I’m really keen to do a good job and return the faith that people have put in me.

“I also want to make sure that Charvil Matters remains politically neutral. It is about people getting together to keep Charvil clean and meet new friends.

“I think that element is just as important as the litter-picking, particularly after the year we’ve had.”