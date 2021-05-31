How to halve your energy bill

ACCORDING to Ofgem (the energy industry regulartor), the average annual bill for heating and lighting your home with gas and electricity is £1,254.

With a small flat it comes in at £792, while a large home may set you back £1,644 per year just to keep the lights on and the kids cosy.

Sadly, much of the energy used to heat and light the average British home is wasted. The UK housing stock is old and the least energy efficient in Europe.

Government figures show that for South Oxfordshire, the average Energy Performance Certificate is band D, although new houses are being built to much higher standards — in our area new homes average band B.

This is bad for the environment. Existing uninsulated houses emit CO2 equivalent to the emissions of more than two new houses combined. It is also bad for your pocket with energy costs for new homes estimated at half those of existing ones.

Net-zero homes are being built in Oxfordshire to the highest environmental standards by Greencore Construction and it is estimated that a modest house will cost less than £300 a year to heat and light.

Here’s where the energy goes:

Improving your home to use less energy is a three-step process — Energy conservation, energy efficiency and renewable energy generation. (I will look at renewable energy generation next month.)

Energy conservation — Draught proofing doors and windows is cheap, easy and effective. If you don’t fancy doing it yourself, Reading Draughtbusters can help you (https://readinguk.org/draughtbusters)

Insulate the loft — It’s recommended that you have at least 27cm of loft insulation. Insulating the loft costs between £100 and £500 depending on size. Consumer magazine Which? finds savings on energy bills of up to £215 per annum.

Close the curtains at night and tuck them behind the radiator. A hot water cylinder jacket can cost as little as £20 but will save around £50 a year on water heating bills. More expensive measures include cavity or solid wall insulation, double or triple glazing and floor insulation.

Energy efficiency — the appliances you have in your home and how you use them can make a big difference to how much energy they use. Look for the energy efficiency rating when you buy a TV, washing machine or dishwasher — go for A-rated or better.

Use LED bulbs as they last much longer and each one saves around £180 in electricity over its lifetime.

Dry clothes outside if you can as a tumble dryer is highly energy intensive and costs about 60p for each load. Wash clothes at 30C.

If you’re using the oven, batch cook and freeze for another day and keep the door closed — opening the oven door loses a quarter of the heat every time.

If you would like a full energy audit of your home done by a qualified assessor, Cosy Homes Oxfordshire can offer you a free web-based initial assessment, then a full home assessment of the type of energy improvements that could be made, the cost and the likely savings in both money and carbon emissions (https://cosyhomesoxfordshire.org)

More hints and tips for reducing your energy spend can be found on the Centre for Sustainable Energy’s website, www.cse.org.uk/advice

In 2012, Henley resident Ian Petrie set out to make his home as energy efficient as possible. His 1947

ex-local authority property has a two-storey extension and loft conversion. He concentrated on insulation and airtightness first by insulating the loft, walls and underfloor and replacing all the windows with triple glazing. These measures were then complemented with solar panels and a heat recovery system.

Ian says: “The net result has been a warm and cosy home which generates enough heat from normal activity in the house like cooking and washing that no external heating is required. Our net electricity bill is just £350 a year.”