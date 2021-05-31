Now ‘green’ hairdresser to recycle the unrecyclable

A HAIRDRESSER in Henley is becoming even more environmentally friendly.

Nicole Hewitt, owner of the Salon of Chi in Reading Road, will “recycle the unrecyclable” by working with the Green Salon Collective, which was set up by industry experts last summer.

As well as recycling materials such as paper and plastic, the salon will send chemical waste, metal, PPE, biodegradable towels and even hair to recycling projects.

Mrs Hewitt, who has run the business for 14 years, believes businesses have a responsibility to help reduce the amount of waste that goes to landfill.

“Green improvement is important to us,” she said. “It’s something we believe in but the challenges make things so difficult.

“This new initiative is very simple but a complete game-changer. We were sending so much waste to landfill before because our previous contractor just didn’t have the scope to recycle it more effectively.

“When you spend all day helping people make healthier choices and then you know your rubbish collector is just going to throw it all in a hole in the ground, it is deflating and hugely disappointing. I felt I was letting myself down.

“Now almost all our waste goes towards a recycling pathway. Even hair can be used for oil clean-ups, or to keep wildlife away from farmland.

“Over the years we have been trying to make better choices for our business and its impacts but this latest one is simply amazing.”

Mrs Hewitt, who lives in Caversham with her husband David, began helping the environment after seeing a shampoo bottle washed up on a beach in Jamaica and realising it was a brand she stocked. She stopped using foil when highlighting customers’ hair, switched to an environmentally-friendly paper instead and started using biodegradable towels.

Her salon had already fitted “eco-heads” to the taps, which reduce the water usage by 65 per cent.

She received the business environment award at the inaugural Henley Heroes Awards in 2018.

Mrs Hewitt says that although the new recycling methods are more expensive, customers have welcomed her efforts.

She said: “We decided to tell our customers about the cost. So far, everyone has said what a great idea it is. Nobody has said we shouldn’t do it, or that it’s not something they support.

“It is great to know that our customers and the community see the benefits too.”

The Green Salon Collective is made up of environmental experts, hairdressers and campaigners. In its first six months, it diverted more than 400kg of hair, which is used towards cleaning waterways and for garden composting projects.

It also recovered and recycled nearly two and a half tonnes of used foil and colour tubes, more than 230 litres of leftover colour and bleach and 200kg of PPE and plastic.

Mrs Hewitt said: “I always wanted to do something I could be proud of and I couldn’t sleep at night if I thought that what I was doing in my business was detrimental to others.

“When I started to look into it, I was astounded at just how easy it is to start accepting sub-standard behaviour, just to keep a business going.

“It turns up absolutely everywhere, so we set about making changes and we began with ourselves — one step at a time. The first thing we did was to make a pledge to ourselves.

“The biggest thing we changed was our relationships — how we manage our suppliers, contractors, staff and our customers.”