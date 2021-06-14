Beauty spot left covered in rubbish by party goers

REVELLERS left Watlington Hill strewn with rubbish after a party on Friday night.

Litter was scattered across the hill, including bottles, cans, food wrappers, cigarette butts, broken glass, make-up and condoms.

The rubbish was cleared up by a group of residents on Saturday morning.

Watlington parish councillor Terry Jackson, who is a member of the Friends of Watlington Hill, said: “There was some kind of party on the hill and they left a lot of rubbish behind, which is very disappointing.

“The hill is a beauty spot and there is nothing beautiful about litter and it’s also very dangerous for our wildlife.

“Deer and other animals use the hill all the time and they could get hurt. There was some broken glass which was very difficult to clear up and dog walkers have been told to be careful as their dogs could get hurt if they walk on it.”

Maggie Templeman, who walks on the hill twice a week, said this was not a one-off. She said: “I could see litter scattered on the hill as I was approaching and I put my dog on the leash because I was worried about what we were going to find.

“It was the worst I’ve ever seen. Litter completely ruins it and it is dangerous for dogs and children. The situation has got a lot worse, especially at weekends.

“It seems it could be people who drive to the hill, park in the National Trust car park and then sit in the field to enjoy the view but then leave their rubbish behind.

“It really baffles me and I don’t understand why they can’t take it back in their cars. It’s just sad that people feel they can do that.

“We are really lucky to have it on our doorstep but some people just spoil it and it’s so depressing.”

A National Trust spokeswoman said: “We’re incredibly grateful to the residents and dog walkers who diligently and anonymously collect litter they come across at Watlington Hill and other countryside sites. But we really wish they didn’t have to.

“We ask that everyone who visits our sites follows the Countryside Code and takes their litter home with them. We need everyone’s help to keep them open, safe and clean.”