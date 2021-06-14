Footpath memories wanted

RESIDENTS of Caversham and Emmer Green are being asked to contribute to a survey about how public rights of way are used.

Reading Borough Council wants to encourage people to cycle and walk more and is undertaking a consultation to ensure that areas receive protection.

It is keen to learn of any barriers that residents face when trying to use these spaces and to identify new areas that could be of benefit, such as the Caversham Park Estate.

The former BBC monitoring site is currently on the market and off limits to the public but some residents claim the area once included public footpaths.

Councillor Tony Page, lead member for strategic environment, planning and transport, said: “We know there is a lot of local support for providing public access to this beautiful parkland.

“We have heard that employees at the former BBC monitoring station thought previous footpaths they remember using have now disappeared.

“Whether they are registered rights of way is unclear but I invite anyone who used to work there, or local residents, to submit evidence of paths that went across the site so we can do further research.

“We have until 2026 to include historic footpaths in our network, after which time they will be lost permanently.”

The consultation will run until Thursday, July 24. To take part, visit

reading.gov.uk/RightsofWay