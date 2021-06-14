Join car club and save some money

RESILIENCE is a word being used more often nowadays. Obviously it has been around for ages but it only really filtered into my consciousness last year when I took an excellent course called Think Resilience.

I learnt a great deal about climate change, our dependence on fossil fuels and the damage that human consumption is doing.

But I also learnt about the many activities people around the world are doing in their own communities and further afield to effect change for the better.

The key message that I gained from this course is that the world as we know it is changing rapidly and resilience is a means of adapting to change and becoming stronger in the process.

The best way of doing this is to work closely with other members of the community and come up with solutions to bypass difficulties.

Here’s an example. In Henley, like many towns, we are all aware of the poor air quality due to traffic fumes being concentrated in the town centre. We know one solution is to have less polluting traffic and less congestion, but that’s not easy for everyone.

The car club which has just been launched by Henley Town Council is a brave step in the right direction. How many people in Henley own a car and are paying for its upkeep just for the occasion they might need to drive somewhere? As a member of the car club, you are able to hire a vehicle for the odd times you might need one, meaning there are fewer cars parked in the streets (less congestion) and you save a fortune in not having to pay for maintenance, car tax, insurance and MOT fees.

LATELY there has been a lot in the news about the United Nations Climate Conference, known as COP26, which is to take place in Glasgow in November.

According to Christiana Figueres, former executive secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, the conference “will decide the quality of life for every living thing on this planet for at least the next century”.

So how many of us really understand what this means and just how serious this conference is?

If you would like to know more, Henley Quakers are hosting an online talk and discussion on COP26 and climate justice which will be given by Chris Church, of Oxford Friends of the Earth, on Tuesday, June 29 at 7 pm. If you are interested in attending, please email gbusfield@aol.com

AND now for something completely different...

I wonder how many Henley Standard readers have been enjoying watching swifts’ acrobatic displays above Henley. They are so fast that it is hard to keep up with them — it’s no wonder they are called swifts.

We were watching a group of 11 feasting on insects high above our garden this week.

This summer, the Henley Swift Support Group has arranged for seven new swift boxes to be installed with another three to go.

We know where there are some nesting birds already but would love to hear from you if you have swifts nesting on your property in the town, or have seen where there are some nesting.

These amazing birds travel thousands of miles every summer to get here but, due to building works etc, they can’t always return to the same nest site.

If you are going to have any roof repairs or other building project and your eaves are at least 5m above ground (with a clear flight path in), you might like to consider putting in a swift brick.

If that’s not possible but you would like to put up an external box to help the dwindling population of these fantastic birds, please email swiftshenley@gmail.com and we will be happy to advise.

Diana Barnett