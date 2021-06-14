We must fight for change to ensure our survival

COVID-19 has shown us that we are capable of profound change in the face of an emergency.

As a leadership coach, I am in the business of change but recently my interest in change has taken on a broader perspective. I’ve grown increasingly concerned about the climate and ecological crisis.

Last summer, I realised that I needed to focus on trying to make a difference. As Dr Jane Goodall, the world-renowned primatologist turned activist, said: “What you do makes a difference and you have to decide what kind of difference you want to make.”

Whilst I applaud those who take individual action to curb their carbon footprints, we know that individual action is just tinkering around the edges. There is not enough time. We need systemic, legislative change.

Which is why, perhaps, as a former corporate lawyer, I was drawn to campaigning for a piece of proposed cross-party legislation called the Climate and Ecological Emergency Bill, with a group called the CEE Bill Alliance Oxfordshire and with one of its alliance partners, Greener Henley.

Some people are nervous about system change but the Government’s own Dasgupta Review on the Economics of Biodiversity recently concluded that our prosperity has come at a devastating cost to the natural world and that we need to fundamentally restructure our economic system and move away from Gross Domestic Product as a measure of economic success.

Kate Raworth, a University of Oxford economist and author of Doughnut Economics, has explained that 20th century economic thinking is not equipped to deal with the 21st century reality of a planet teetering on the edge of climate and ecological catastrophe. We must transform our economic model.

She points out that instead of economies that need to grow, whether or not they make us thrive, we need economies that make us thrive, whether or not they grow.

This system change is inevitable: bluntly, it is the only way that our civilisation will survive.

The CEE Bill Alliance Oxfordshire is a network of individuals, organisations and businesses across the county who support the CEE Bill. It is co-ordinated by a small group of concerned citizens who share a determination to persuade Oxfordshire MPs to support the Bill.

If passed into law, the Bill would ensure that the UK takes full responsibility for its entire carbon footprint, acts to protect our vital ecosystems and gives citizens a say in the transition to a zero carbon society in the form of a climate and nature assembly (see The People vs Climate Change on BBC iPlayer).

The Bill can also serve as a blueprint for policy makers in other advanced economies, so that we start to see a fundamental impact on averting the worst of the crisis.

As the UK hosts the G7 in Cornwall this weekend, and then the UN Climate summit in Glasgow in November, it is crucial that we lead the way on this issue.

It feels like a privilege to be able to do this work, so I consider myself very lucky. Perhaps it is because I am a parent that the work also sometimes feels overwhelming and difficult to step back from as I develop a growing realisation about the seriousness of the situation.

However, I feel that it is my duty as a responsible citizen to speak up and help to build awareness both on a local and national level about this important issue.

As a mother of two teenage boys with a younger stepson and stepdaughter, I find it extraordinary that we are not taking the necessary action to create a stable future, not only for ourselves but for our children.

We stumble head-on towards environmental catastrophe and — if we don’t drastically change course — we risk economic and social collapse which will destroy all of our futures.

It is as if we can see a juggernaut careering towards us, threatening to wipe us out, and we just look on and stay in its path.

Put simply, what we are doing is not working. The UN’s World Meteorological Organisation recently announced that the 1.5C threshold set out in the Paris Agreement will soon be temporarily breached. We are on track for a 4C heating, which is way over the Paris target.

The natural world has reached crisis point, with the UK being one of the most nature-depleted countries in Europe.

We are in the beginning of the sixth mass extinction, with 28 per cent of all animal and plant species globally threatened with extinction.

The RSPB's latest State of Nature report warns that 26 per cent of UK’s mammals are heading for extinction, with hedgehogs having already declined by 95 per cent.

In Henley, we are acutely aware of the environmental impact upon the area. Every week, the Henley Standard reports on problems with litter and plastic waste, which ultimately ends up in our green spaces and the water system, causing hazards and death to our wildlife.

Previously common visitors to our Henley gardens, such as thrushes, sparrows and starlings. are on the RSPB’s red list of endangered birds and are rarely seen.

It is very likely that the pollution levels in the town are causing asthma, once a rarity and now a common ailment with approximately one-fifth of Henley’s primary school children using inhalers.

We know there is a direct correlation between the health of the planet and the health of the human race. Sir David Attenborough said this week that climate change is a “crime” that humanity has inflicted upon the planet.

He has warned us, along with US President Joe Biden and UN Secretary General António Guterres, that the havoc we are wreaking on the planet constitutes an existential threat. Nonetheless we carry on, business as usual.

The more time I spend reading about the crisis, the more my sense of urgency increases.

Trying to make a difference and working to turn this crisis around can become all encompassing but I am trying to learn how to switch off from it. My partner is great at reminding me of this but I’m not always so great at doing it!

We invite people of all political persuasions to join us in speaking with one voice to Henley MP John Howell and the other Oxfordshire MPs and saying that we must listen to the science — as we are told we should for covid-19 — in order to mitigate the worst effects of the emergency. Last week, our group took the opportunity of the meeting of the G7 health ministers in Oxford to highlight the links between biodiversity loss and increased risk of pandemics and to explain why the CEE Bill offers a solution to this.

For more information, visit www.ceebillallianceoxon.co.uk

Here, Henley businesses and organisations are invited to sign our open letter to Oxfordshire MPs.

Don’t we want to do all we can to avoid covid-19 replaying again in a few years and causing so much pain, suffering and disruption to our loved ones and communities?

I have a fundamental belief in human potential. I believe that with full awareness, we are capable of overcoming seemingly impossible odds. We have demonstrated our calm stoicism and resilience in the face of two world wars and now a global pandemic.

We have more in common than perhaps we are made to believe and — whatever our political persuasion — we have a shared objective to restore the natural world and to survive. As covid-19 has laid bare, in this globalised world it is essential that we work together.

We must put aside our national ambitions and think collectively. We must prioritise and fund this emergency as the emergency it is. It is no exaggeration to say that if we love our children, we must fight for the change that is needed for our survival.

As we transition to a zero carbon society, we will need to fundamentally change our human behaviours. We will need to change the way we shop, the way we eat, the way we heat our homes, the way we travel.

I firmly believe that the vast majority of the changes that we will need to make will be changes for the better.

We need to be bold and courageous as we rebuild a stronger, better society where:

• Our soil is rich and our food is locally-sourced and nutritious.

• Our schoolchildren can breathe clean air.

• Our green spaces and gardens are buzzing with biodiversity and Mill Meadows is teeming with life.

• Water voles, hedgehogs and starlings are once again a common sight.

• Henley businesses are prosperous and geared towards people and planet.

• All of our futures, and especially those of our children are bright and full of hope.

If you want to get involved in the CEE Bill Alliance Oxfordshire campaign, email Kate Oldridge at ceebillalliance.oxford@gmail.com