How you can help reduce emissions

EVERY hour the earth receives more energy from the sun than humanity consumes in a year.

Wind power alone could provide a very significant amount of the world’s energy needs. Together with other sources of renewable energy, such as hydropower, biomass and geothermal, there is huge potential for generating clean, renewable unlimited power.

Over the next decade demand for electricity will increase substantially as consumers move away from petrol to electric cars, making the need to decarbonise the grid at the same time as driving up electricity generation even more urgent.

Encouragingly, the National Grid’s Future Energy Scenarios, looking at the targets the UK must meet to reach net zero by 2050, predicts that by 2030 60 per cent of electricity generation output will be from renewable sources.

The UK is a world leader in generating power from offshore wind farms, producing more electricity that way than any other country.

Modern wind turbines are powerful — with a single turn of their blades a turbine can generate enough electricity to power a house for 24 hours.

The Government’s 10-point plan for a green industrial revolution, published in November, commits the UK to producing 40 gigawatts of electricity from offshore wind by 2030, which will save five per cent of all the UK’s cabon dioxide emissions.

If you’re interested in seeing the shift to renewable energy in real time, the GridCarbon app available free from the Appstore shows at any moment in time how the UK is generating electricity. The screenshot from the app (above) was taken on a not very sunny or windy day. Wind (green), solar (yellow) and biomass (brown) together are providing a substantial amount of Britain’s energy needs.

The app also shows the limitations of renewable energy at the moment. Gas is still essential to provide a large percentage of Britain’s energy needs when the sun doesn’t shine and the wind doesn’t blow and this won’t change until battery technology is significantly improved.

Here in Henley, the climate emergency working group is encouraging residents and organisations to support renewable energy generation.

For the individual, one of the quickest, cheapest and most effective ways of cutting your carbon footprint is to move to a green energy tariff where the energy you consume is guaranteed to be generated from renewable energy sources.

For organisations, the group has formed the Chiltern Hills Community Energy Society, which installs solar panels, funded by community subscription, on roofs of local businesses and community buildings.

If you want to go one further and install your own solar panels now is a good time to do so.

In 2019 Henley Town Council teamed up with IDDEA, a renewable energy company, to launch Solar Streets, a scheme for reduced-cost solar panels for local residents.

By buying and installing in bulk in one area residents can enjoy significant cost savings.

This scheme generated considerable interest in Henley and, despite lockdown, managed to get 13 solar panel systems installed.

The scheme has now been taken up in several other nearby towns, including Wallingford, Marlow, Faringdon, Didcot and Thame as well as larger settlements like Watford.

We are delighted to announce that Solar Streets is coming back to Henley this July and August. The offer is a 10-panel system for £4,100, a saving of 15 per cent on the normal retail price.

With current electricity prices, payback is estimated to be after eight years, with panels lasting on average at least 25 years.

For more information, come and see us at the market on Thursday, July 1 or contact Solar Streets

co-ordinator Andy Tunstall directly by emailing andy.tunstall@thegreengroupuk.com