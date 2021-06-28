New campaign to improve hedges and support wildlife

NEW hedges are to be planted in Watlington to help wildlife.

Existing hedgerows will also be rejuvenated as part of a new project led by the Campaign to Protect Rural England and the charity Wild Oxfordshire.

They will work with community groups, Watlington Parish Council and Nigel Adams, an award-winning countryside management expert from South Oxfordshire and vice-chairman of the National Hedgelaying Society.

Hedgerows are vital for wildlife, providing a home, shelter, foraging and hunting grounds and travel corridors. If well managed, they help reduce soil erosion, provide a flood defence and capture carbon.

The project was officially launched on the Ridgeway near Watlington on Monday and among those present was CPRE Oxfordshire director Helen Marshall, Roselle Chapman, of Wild Oxfordshire, and Nicola Shafer, of the Watlington Climate Action Group.

Ms Marshall said: “The idea is to get people really engaged in what’s going on in their landscape and hedgerows are such a crucial part of that. They will understand why hedgerows are important and then they will be able to do practical work to plant new hedgerows and look after existing ones.

“It’s a one-year project but we are creating a template which will be rolled out to other parishes. People often don’t realise how much biodiversity we have lost and this is a great way to take some practical steps.”

Ms Chapman said: “Hedges are an amazing resource for wildlife. They provide connectivity for small animals and humans have used them since the Bronze Age to contain animals — they are a real feature of our countryside, a part of our agricultural and rural heritage.”

Mrs Shafer said: “This is something you can do without being an expert and will help people to be more aware of hedgerows.”

The launch was also attended by Dr Pete Sudbury, cabinet member for climate change delivery and environment at Oxfordshire County Council.

For more information, visit www.watlingtonclimateaction.org.uk/

thehedgerowproject and https://hedgerowsurvey.ptes.org