Children clear up rubbish in and around their school

CHILDREN at Sonning Primary School carried out a litter pick in and around the grounds.

All 210 pupils at the school in Liguge Way took part, wearing protective gloves and high-vis vests, and collected four bags of rubbish, including disposable face masks, drinks cans, plastic bags and glass bottles. The school was taking part in the Great British Spring Clean, which is organised by the charity Keep Britain Tidy.

Each child pledged half an hour of their time to pick up litter at the school and the nearby King George’s field and the Berkshire County sports field. Teacher Emily Barrett said: “This is the generation that really could make a difference in tackling pollution and climate change and this project is a starting point to create an understanding of why it’s important to take care of the planet

“We are trying to be an eco-friendly school and the children themselves decided that as part of the project they wanted to work on biodiversity and plastic pollution.

“We have been litter picking around the school and we will definitely expand our reach as we go along.”

Sonning Parish Council provided the litter-pickers.