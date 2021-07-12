Web upgrade

RESIDENTS of Kidmore End will be able to obtain faster internet speeds with an upgrade to full fibre broadband.

Oxfordshire County Council’s digital infrastructure team confirmed last week that the village is to be upgraded by Openreach.

The upgrade is part of the council’s programme to modernise broadband infrastructure across the county.

Councillor Glynis Phillips, cabinet member for corporate services, said: “More than 75,000 homes and businesses in 18 locations will benefit from access to future-proof, full fibre broadband.”