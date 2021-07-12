Monday, 12 July 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Web upgrade

RESIDENTS of Kidmore End will be able to obtain faster internet speeds with an upgrade to full fibre broadband.

Oxfordshire County Council’s digital infrastructure team confirmed last week that the village is to be upgraded by Openreach. 

The upgrade is part of the council’s programme to modernise broadband infrastructure across the county. 

Councillor Glynis Phillips, cabinet member for corporate services, said:More than 75,000 homes and businesses in 18 locations will benefit from access to future-proof, full fibre broadband.”

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33