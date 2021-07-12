Energy survey

GORING library is to stage a children’s fun day ... [more]
Monday, 12 July 2021
RESIDENTS of Watlington are being asked to complete a survey about their home energy use.
A survey launched by the Watlington Climate Action Group and the parish council will be open until the end of the month.
The information provided will be used to understand the status of housing and energy use across the parish in order to develop energy efficiency initiatives.
To complete the survey, visit www.watlingtonclimate
action.org.uk/homes-energy
