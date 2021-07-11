New homes must not just look cool

MY ears pricked up the other day when I heard Baroness Brown speaking on the news about the new report published by the Climate Change Committee.

She said that action to improve the nation’s resilience is not keeping pace with the impacts of global heating.

One of the areas the report highlights is the impact of heatwaves on human health and productivity, particularly in homes, hospitals and care homes that are unable to stay cool.

Shockingly, the committee says that in last year’s heatwave 2,500 people in the UK died but the Government had not heeded the committee’s previous warnings that homes must be easier to cool by using shutters or planting, for example.

Since its warning in 2016, more than 570,000 new homes have been built that are not resilient to high temperatures and will need expensive retro-fits a few years from now to compensate for this problem.

Another 1.5 million such homes are due to be built in the next five years which will not be fit for purpose unless building policy is changed to improve ventilation and shading.

Walking around Henley looking at the new builds and recently renovated homes, there doesn’t seem to be much evidence of shutters being in place or many trees having been planted to replace any removed for the building work.

If you would like to provide your own natural shading and want advice about suitable trees to plant, the trees group of Greener Henley would be happy to advise.

THE Henley Standard reported the good news that the town council has accepted the Henley Environmental Action Plan (“Plea to change our lifestyles” June 18).

The following week there was a letter from a reader in Highmoor, exasperated with the paper for not making it front page news.

Although I can understand her viewpoint as this is such an important issue for all of us, I can also understand why the Standard put other news stories to the fore.

This action plan was developed by the council’s climate emergency working group and Greener Henley. It gives detailed suggestions of what we in Henley need to do make the town net carbon neutral by 2030.

Under the three broad headings of mobility, energy use and resources, there are 55 identifiable actions, nine of which the council has already put in place and 19 it is considering.

But the thing is the council can’t do it all without support from various groups in the town and individual residents changing the way they live.

Please get in touch with your local councillors or Greener Henley if you would like to find out what needs to be done and help us get on track.

According to the working group, Henley’s emissions are, on average, five tonnes per person per year (excluding aspects such as air travel and agriculture) but I recently read the average in Kenya is 330kg. Quite staggering statistics.

All over the country, councils such as ours have declared a climate emergency and are beginning to put measures in place to reduce their neighbourhood’s carbon emissions and build resilience for the effects of climate change.

However, according to the Climate Change Committee, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Planning has issued very little guidance and funding for local authorities to help take the necessary steps which will be required to adapt to the changes in our climate.

If you are interested in finding out more, just look at the committee’s website.

APPARENTLY there is a global movement called Plastic Free July encouraging consumers to really think about the products they buy this month.

It is challenging people to choose to refuse single use plastics, starting with just one thing they would normally buy. It is possible to find lots of household alternatives to single use plastics, such as refillable dental floss in little glass jars, and shops like Four State in Henley will refill bottles of household cleaning materials.

It is good to see beeswax cloths for covering food in many shops now. Actually, it is quite easy to make your own, either the beeswax covers or even elasticated cloths that fit snugly over dishes and bowls.

Willow Basket in Friday Street is good for refills of dry goods — just take your own container and get the quantity you need.

Wouldn’t it be great if supermarkets would do the same? We could save a lot of unwanted packaging going into landfill.

Diana Barnett, Greener Henley