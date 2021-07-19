Join open gardens

WATLINGTON in Bloom is looking for residents to take part in an open garden event in September.

It will be a chance for people to see gardens that are not usually open to the public.

Terry Jackson, who runs Watlington in Bloom, said that the event will have a “wildlife twist” and will run alongside the town’s art trail happening over the August bank holiday weekend.

Mrs Jackson said: “We haven’t set a specific date yet because we want to make sure that all the people that want to open their garden are able to make it.

“It’s a chance for people to look at their neighbours’ gardens and to see what’s normally behind closed doors.

“We are going to ask participants to explain what are they doing to help wildlife in their garden.

“It’s not about which one is the best garden but about encouraging people to care about wildlife — you don’t have to have a messy garden for it to be wildlife friendly.

“It’s a way to encourage and remind people of the importance of nature and try to get them involved.”

In 2019, nine gardens around the town were open to the public on May bank holiday Monday, raising almost £350 for the group.

Residents interested in showing their garden should contact Mrs Jackson on tjacks@waitrose.com