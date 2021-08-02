Obsessed with discovering what’s hidden in plain sight

I HAD no idea I was so uninformed about the natural world until the beginning of the lockdown in March last year.

I love the outdoors and have spent countless hours walking in the countryside, canoeing remote rivers, camping in the wilderness and watching birds. But being outside and enjoying nature isn’t the same as really observing what is around you, and I have to confess that I spent my adult life walking around with my eyes closed to what was hidden in plain sight.

It is astonishing what you can find once you start looking and, while I am an expert quilter, and I’m pretty decent at ornithology, the rest of the natural world has been a relative vacuum for me until now.

Author Robin P Williams said: “Once you can name something, you’re conscious of it. You have power over it. You’re in control. You own it.” And I completely agree with this because I feel more affinity towards something when I know its name.

I feel even better when I know something about it, which is why I have embarked on research about what is all around me in the Chilterns, from fungi and lichens to birds and insects, and from weeds to the plants of spring and summer.

I can honestly say that I feel the same excitement as being on a safari when I walk in the Chilterns because there is so much to see and photograph.

But while it has been eye-opening and enjoyable, it has not been entirely easy. I’ll share some of my research tips with you here in case you’d like to learn more about nature, too.

In the beginning I bought books. Dozens of them. My bookshelves now bulge with esoteric titles. If you wish to start your own nature library, I highly recommend the books published by William Collins — they are very complete and easy to follow, and if there is one aspect of the natural world you’d like to know better, chances are good they’ll have a book on that subject.

You may think it relatively easy to identify wild plants and flowers, but try doing it and you’ll see it is challenging, especially when you add in garden escapees like Red Valerian, which loves popping up in wild places.

As many of my photographs feature plants and flowers, I can recommend three excellent guides that helped me enormously. Wild Flowers of Britain and Ireland by Rae Spencer-Jones and Sarah Cuttle has clear photos of plants by colour, and Roger Phillips’ Wild Flowers of Britain by season. Those perfectly complement the precise drawings in the Collins Wild Flower Guide second edition.

This type of rigorous research has its benefits because, even if you don’t find what you are looking for, you will be absorbing the other images that you’ll recognise later. Keep this in mind if you begin to feel frustrated in your own searches. The internet is an incredible help, especially for gleaning obscure facts that can aid in remembering a plant’s name. Plantlife: www.plantlife.org.uk/uk and the Wildlife Trusts: www.wildlifetrusts.org as well as First Nature: www.first-nature.com/sitemap.php are invaluable resources.

I only found out recently that there is a group on Facebook for every single thing you can think of —from hoverflies to ants, from lichens to mosses and there are literally dozens of fungi groups.

The people in these groups are incredibly supportive and well-informed, and I have got to know many specialists from all over the world through my research on these special sites. If you have a question, type in the species on Facebook and you will be connected to a group of enthusiasts but I recommend that you stick to the UK sites, if

possible, or you will be bombarded with glorious images of species found in countries that you’ll probably never visit.

I have had considerable help from many experts. None of them knew me when I approached them but these knowledgeable people have been extremely kind, generous and helpful to this beginner naturalist, even when I asked what must have seemed like perfectly obvious questions. I’m happy to say that many of them have since become friends. Don’t be afraid to ask experts for help because they are usually more than willing to share their wisdom.

If you have a mobile phone or an ipad, you can upload apps for identifying all types of species. While apps are useful as a starting point, they usually offer many different possibilities which then need to be researched and cross-checked to see which one fits best. I have used them with a pinch of salt, as they are often incorrect, particularly with regard to fungi.

I could never have guessed 18 months ago that I would be writing about the natural world, but it has become a total obsession.

I suppose what I am attempting to do is enable other people to easily recognise and learn a few simple facts about our local wild plants, insects and animals so they can feel the same pleasure that I do when I’m out on a walk.

