Postbox set to return

A POSTBOX that was removed from Sonning Common in October was due to be returned this week.

The red metal box, which was embedded in a brick pillar near the One Stop shop in Wood Lane, was removed by Royal Mail for repairs to the wall with no notice and no alternative being provided.

Royal Mail apologised, saying that the bricks were in an unsafe condition.

This week, a spokeswoman said: “Royal Mail is planning to reinstate the postbox near the One Stop shop in Wood Lane.

“We typically pride ourselves on our high levels of customer service and have been working to get the work completed as quickly as possible.”​

