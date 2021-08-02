Building homes for the future

THE Government is planning for hundreds of thousands of homes to be built in the next few years.

All of this housing will come with a carbon footprint and it’s essential that this is minimised if Britain is to meet its net zero target.

Heating and powering homes accounted for 22 per cent of all greenhouse gas emissions in the UK in 2018 and retrofitting a home to high environmental standards is much more expensive and difficult than building to high energy efficiency standards in the first place.

If the UK is to meet its pledge for net zero in 2050 it will be essential for new homes to be built to the highest environmental standards.

Building regulations set the baseline for home construction standards and by setting a level playing field are key to ensuring that all new homes are built to be ready for net zero in 2050.

The Government’s Future Homes Standard, which is due to come into effect from 2025, will change part of these regulations.

Although the full details are still being developed, the Government has pledged that the Future Homes Standard will require new homes to be built without fossil fuel heating such as a gas boiler and with very high levels of insulation. Heat pumps will become the primary heating technology for new homes. Electric vehicle charging points will be required.

Local authorities currently have the power through local plans to set higher local energy efficiency standards for new homes than current building regulations require.

Many are keen to improve building standards before 2025. South Oxfordshire District Council is doing just that in its local plan, requiring all new homes to achieve at least a 40 per cent reduction in carbon emissions compared with 2013 building regulations.

Building homes for low carbon emissions is about a “fabric first” approach. This is because during the lifetime of the house technologies for heating/lighting will change but the walls will not.

Fabric first means a home that is highly insulated, maximises solar gain and avoids thermal bridging.

Henley native Ian Pritchett is chief executive of Greencore Construction, a company that specialises in building zero carbon homes in Oxfordshire (www.greencoreconstruction.co.uk).

Greencore’s homes are highly energy efficient as they are well-insulated and warm and comfortable and cheap to heat and light.

Heating is provided by a heat pump, all lighting is from low energy bulbs and solar panels are integral to the roof.

The homes are also built from natural materials, which means that they have zero “embodied carbon” — the CO2 emissions associated with the materials and construction processes of the build.

Embodied carbon is important as concrete production is responsible for about seven per cent of the world’s CO2 emissions.

The climate emergency working group has been working closely with Ian and Henley Town Council to encourage other developers to build to the same high standards.

We have produced a film about Greencore’s homes at Kingston Bagpuize, which is now on the Henley Town Council website, www.henleytowncouncil.gov.uk/

committees-and-meetings/climate-emergency-group

We have also met with Soha, who are very interested in building eco-friendly housing.

Our group is urging large-scale developers wishing to build housing in Henley before the new Future Homes Standard becomes law in 2025 to look to the future and build homes that meet zero carbon standards now.