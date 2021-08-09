Eco fair for businesses to promote their green credentials

A NEW Henley Eco Business Fair showcasing the efforts of companies to help the environment will take place on Wednesday, September 22 during Great Big Green Week.

It will be located in the main and side halls of the town hall and King’s Arms Barn from 10am to 3pm.

More than 300 businesses with an RG9 postcode have been invited to take part by Henley Town council’s climate emergency 2030 working group, which is organising the event in conjunction with South Oxfordshire District Council.

Businesses will be able to demonstrate how they are proactively approaching the challenges caused by climate change with, for example, the sale or production of environmentally friendly products, the use of renewable energy, green initiatives with customers and/or staff, sustainability-related training and educational programmes and tree planting.

Tony Hoskins, who chairs the group, said: “We are seeking businesses that are on the pathway with green approaches — they don’t have to consider themselves totally green at this stage.

“The fair is the first of its kind in South Oxfordshire and could possibly position Henley as one of the country’s eco towns.”

There is no charge for businesses participating. If you would like to take part, register your interest at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/eco-business-fair-tickets-164288341853

If you don’t want to take part in the fair but are promoting green practices, email ecobusinessfair@

henleytowncouncill.gov.uk