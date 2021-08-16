How you can help Henley Environmental Action Plan

MUCH public focus has been on climate change. Yet, important as this is, there are other issues affecting our environment.

To support this wider sustainability agenda, the Henley Environmental Action Plan has been launched.

This recognises we cannot rely on local or central government actions alone to address the challenges of environmental damage.

The “we” needs to be wider than just a few groups or authorities. Residents and businesses as a whole need to be informed and encouraged to play their part in mitigating our impacts on the environment because having a healthy environment matters to us all.

Climate change remains a big issue — last year was the warmest year on record and the sea-ice extent in the Arctic has hit record lows with ice-free summers predicted within 20 years.

As the Arctic becomes more unstable so does our weather, resulting in extremes of heat, drought, cold and rainfall.

Regarding rain, we should be mindful of this year’s disastrous flooding in Germany.

But there is also an ecological crisis. Very visible plastic pollution, in the countryside as well as rivers and oceans, is the result of our growing use of single-use plastics.

In addition, the increasing loss of biodiversity is affecting our way of life. Forest loss (representing an area twice the size of the UK) is destroying biodiversity as well as impacting weather patterns and releasing more carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

The World Wide Fund for Nature has estimated that animal populations have reduced on average by 68 per cent globally in less than 50 years and more than a million species are now at risk of extinction. The Henley Environmental Action Plan, which was developed by Greener Henley in collaboration with Henley Town Council’s climate emergency 2030 working group, aims to ensure that everybody who lives, works, studies or spends leisure time in our town is encouraged to work together to achieve the issues of environmental damage.

Key to this will be to engage the town’s main stakeholder groups so that they can contribute those aspects that their members feel are important to improve Henley’s environment. Impact areas include:

• Mobility, including walking and cycling, use of vehicles, local shops and homeworking.

• Energy use, across all buildings in the town.

• Resource use, covering food and agriculture, materials and equipment and natural resources and biodiversity.

Already some groups are focusing on individual aspects of these areas.

The Wombles are actively clearing waste left on paths and roads.

Air pollution is being addressed with monitoring stations and an increasing use of lower speed limits in areas where pollution is highest.

Efforts to reduce plastics usage are being led by Sarah Miller and Julia Carey with a focus on providing freshwater refill stations.

Greener Henley groups are addressing biodiversity issues with specialist groups of volunteers helping to protect toads and hedgehogs and a significant and ambitious tree-planting scheme in association with the town council.

South Oxfordshire District Council is planning to introduce electric vehicle charging points in its car parks. The town council is planning to introduce them in Mill Meadows as well as being in the process of formulating a plan to provide wider availability of charging points at roadside locations across the town.

The town council is also investigating how it can decarbonise its energy use in its buildings and the climate emergency working group is formulating plans to provide solar panels on community and commercial buildings in the town.

Mike Barry, a local resident and former sustainability director for Marks & Spencer, is working with local business leaders to show how companies can nurture the planet and communities while making a profit.

Henley Rotary Club, in its regular member meetings, has focused on matters involving sustainability.

Yet these groups can be working independently of each other. There has been no attempt until now to formulate an overall plan of action that reflects the interests and aspirations of all our residents.

We know that for many people, tackling these issues on their own can be challenging.

The Henley Environmental Action Plan offers the opportunity to share best practice across all residents and organisations, enabling them to adopt those actions that are most appropriate to their interests.

It is envisaged that the town’s stakeholder groups will work together to scale up and speed up actions and that each year they will report on how their individual environmental action plans are

progressing.

Most importantly, we will communicate the plans and the progress achieved through the Henley Standard to ensure all in Henley are aware of the progress being made and will be able to identify actions that they can adopt for themselves.

The stakeholder groups with which we will engage include local authorities, educational establishments, health bodies, business groups and community, voluntary and faith groups.

The town council has agreed that its premises can be used to hold meetings with these stakeholder groups to allow them to discuss the plan and agree where they feel each of their own groups can most effectively make their contributions.

The objective is that by working together across Henley, we can ensure the town will remain a healthy and prosperous community.

Most importantly, we want to ensure our residents and businesses will have a good level of awareness about the climate and ecological changes and will be committed to addressing these changes in the manner most appropriate for each group to ensure a sustainable future for all of us in Henley.

We recognise that establishing and progressing the Henley Environmental Action Plan will be a challenging task. As well as working with stakeholder groups, we would welcome support from individuals who are committed to addressing the climate and ecological changes and see this plan as being of value to Henley.

These individuals may have experience in communications or in co-ordinating projects across various groups. If you feel you can contribute, please email Patrick Fleming of Greener Henley at

greenerhenley@gmail.com

• Tony Hoskins is the chairman of Henley Town Council’s climate emergency 2030 working group.