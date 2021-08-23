£100,000 grant for play area

A GRANT of £100,000 has been given to Sonning Common Parish Council for a new children’s play area.

The Tarmac Landfill Communities Fund has provided the money for a playground at the village’s new recreation ground, Memorial Park, off Reades Lane.

A public consultation will be held in the autumn before the construction work begins and the play area is expected to be ready for use by spring next year.

The council has formed a new working group for the playground so that residents can suggest what equipment they would like to see included.

Vicky Boorman, deputy chairman of the council, said: “I’m really proud that the parish council has received the grant.

“The play area will be a fantastic addition to Memorial Park and we’ve started a new working group so the community can be involved with the planning.

“We want parents to tell us what they think their kids would like. It’s a fantastic asset for the community so we want them to shape it.”

To contact the working group, email becky.jenkins

@sonningcommonparish

council.gov.uk