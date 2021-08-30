Monday, 30 August 2021

Normal gym

VOLUNTEERS no longer need to book to take part in Sonning Common Green Gym activities.

The group is made up of residents who like to stay active by undertaking various projects in the area.

For more information, call secretary Martin Rhodes on 0118 972 4228 or visit www.sonningcommon.
tcv.org.uk

