Art trail promotes town’s green plan to help nature

HUNDREDS of people joined the Watlington Arts Trail over the bank holiday weekend.

The trail was created by community groups including the Watlington Climate Action Group, the Women’s Institute and local artists to raise awareness of the town’s green plan, which aims to improve green spaces and support wildlife

The trail comprised a series of “habitat stations” with information and activities and art installations inspired by nature. These were set up and staffed by about 50 volunteers over the three-day weekend.

Textile artist Jaine McCormack, one of the organisers, said: “It’s so nice how people came together and got involved — it says a lot about this community.

“The response we had was also great as we had about 100 people visiting each station.”

The trail started at the Spire and Spoke pub in Hill Road, where visitors could learn about chalk grassland.

Isabelle Gardner, 18, was there painting flora and fauna on a giant wooden frame.

She said: “I had no idea of how precious chalk grassland is before joining the arts trail this year.

“It was so nice to get involved and I’m learning so much.”

The second station was at the Methodist church, where artist Jules Bishop held ink-making demonstrations using foraged hedgerow plants to create pigments.

There was also information about the hedgerow survey currently taking place in the parish.

Ms McCormack said: “We are trying to get an accurate snapshot of our hedgerows, so it’s really important that people know about it. Hedges are amazing habitats for birds and other small animals and knowing exactly what they look like locally will help us preserve them.

“There is also a lot of information available for anyone who wants to know more but we think art is the best way to engage people and it’s amazing how many people didn’t know about these habitats.

“It’s not just the kids asking questions either, it’s also adults who have lived here all their lives.”

At the town hall, a giant trout installation made from recycled materials raised awareness of the habitats in ponds and chalk streams. This was manned by volunteers Lizzie and Nigel Hilton.

Ms McCormack, who created the trout with five other artists, said: “We collected the materials, including old CDs, and then a glass artist made the eyes.

“We are hoping the installation will draw attention to our ponds and chalk streams which are really important and the brown trout itself is an indicator species which tells us if the habitat is healthy.” The paddock at the library hosted a “wildlife gardening” station, with six giant chalk grassland butterflies created by textile artist Karen Higgs and a hedgehog installation by Andrea Brewer.

The butterflies were made using recycled materials, including lingerie and onion sacks, and were hanging from trees.

There were also activities for children, including stone painting, clay modelling and storytelling,

On Sunday, ecologist Hugh Warwick hosted an event where he answered questions about hedgehogs and judged a hedgehog cake competition.

At St Leonard’s Church, visitors were able to “foster” a tree and learn about tree planting schemes.

There was also an installation of a “green” wedding dress made from tree branches and flowers.

The friends of the church held a fundraising exhibition of 15 vintage wedding dresses dating back as far as 1906 as well as accessories and copies of bouquets.

Kelly Pawlyn, who lent her 1998 wedding dress to the show, said: “This is a prime example of a very motivated community preserving its heritage and its knowledge. It’s very emotional to see.”

The last station on the Marlbrook estate raised awareness of meadows, road verges and pollinators and the benefits to wildlife of not mowing lawns and verges.

The station was manned by Luisa Keanprecht and Oliver Boardman, from Pryton.

Ms Keanprecht said: “We had about 60 people visiting the station on Saturday and Sunday. We had a lot of children making bees from recycled bottles and origami.

“We felt they really learnt a lot — with young people it’s all about creating a mindset and these kind of projects are really great for that.”

Mr Boardman said: “It’s about making it fun and looking at all the creatures that make meadows what they are.

“The children really enjoyed it and had fun while learning something.”