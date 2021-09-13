Beauty walk

THE Mustard Seeds club for young families takes ... [more]
Monday, 13 September 2021
SONNING Common WI will be taking part a three- mile nature walk for the Great Big Green Week.
The walk on Thursday, September 23 will start at 10am at the bird sculpture at the millennium field off Peppard Road.
Anyone is welcome to join the women who are walking to “celebrate the beauty”.
13 September 2021
