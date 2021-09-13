Monday, 13 September 2021

Beauty walk

SONNING Common WI will be taking part a three- mile nature walk for the Great Big Green Week. 

The walk on Thursday, September 23 will start at 10am at the bird sculpture at the millennium field off Peppard Road.

Anyone is welcome to join the women who are walking to “celebrate the beauty”.

