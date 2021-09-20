Plants rescued

PLANTS reserved for Sonning Common’s new recreation ground were accidentally thrown in a skip before being “rescued”.

Linden Homes, which has permission to build 50 homes on a 7.7-hectare site known as Sonning Grove, off Reades Lane, promised to give the parish council the plants from the entrance of the development.

These are to be replanted in the neighbouring field, now known as Memorial Park, which the company gifted to the council to create the recreation ground.

However, building workers dug up all the plants and accidentally threw them into a builder’s skip.

The council was alerted to the mistake by residents. Blakedown Sport & Play, the contractor for Memorial Park, then “rescued” the plants before watering them and putting them in the shade.